Previewing Restaurant Week in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Atlantic City Restaurant Week has moved from March to October, with more than 60 restaurants participating in the week-long event that runs October 3-8.Each restaurant is offering a special meal deal that includes an appetizer, entree and dessert for $35.21.We visited five of the participating restaurants for a preview of their exclusive menus created for the event.AC has become quite a dining destination and it's a great excuse to make the trip down the shore this fall.October 3-8Various locations in Atlantic City, N.J.