ATLANTIC CITY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Atlantic City Restaurant Week has moved from March to October, with more than 60 restaurants participating in the week-long event that runs October 3-8.
Each restaurant is offering a special meal deal that includes an appetizer, entree and dessert for $35.21.
We visited five of the participating restaurants for a preview of their exclusive menus created for the event.
AC has become quite a dining destination and it's a great excuse to make the trip down the shore this fall.
Atlantic City Restaurant Week | Participating Restaurants | Facebook | Instagram
October 3-8
Various locations in Atlantic City, N.J.
Previewing Restaurant Week in Atlantic City
FYI PHILLY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News