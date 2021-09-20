FYI Philly

Previewing Restaurant Week in Atlantic City

By Timothy Walton
EMBED <>More Videos

Previewing Restaurant Week in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Atlantic City Restaurant Week has moved from March to October, with more than 60 restaurants participating in the week-long event that runs October 3-8.

Each restaurant is offering a special meal deal that includes an appetizer, entree and dessert for $35.21.

We visited five of the participating restaurants for a preview of their exclusive menus created for the event.

AC has become quite a dining destination and it's a great excuse to make the trip down the shore this fall.

Atlantic City Restaurant Week | Participating Restaurants | Facebook | Instagram

October 3-8
Various locations in Atlantic City, N.J.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkatlantic cityfyi phillyatlantic city restaurant week
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Traveling pop-up Cozinha shares a taste of Portugal dining
The Corner Store uses repurposed fabrics to give clothes new life
Persimmon coffee shop brings pandemic dream a reality
SPONSORED: History comes to life in the Brandywine Valley
TOP STORIES
Authorities swarm Laundrie family home in Gabby Petito case
Supreme Court to hear Mississippi abortion law case in December
Anthony 'AJ' Johnson, 'Friday' actor and comedian, has died
Biden easing foreign travel restrictions, requiring vaccines
Eagles fans excited to be back, but not about Week 2 outcome
Expectant mom on life support survives COVID with pregnancy intact
Suspect in fatal Pat's attack turns himself in, warrants issued for 2
Show More
3 men in police gear wanted in Philly home invasion
Flood victim given days to move out of apartment with missing floor
Woman tells GMA she picked up Brian Laundrie as hitchhiker
Samuel Adams' new beer is so strong it's illegal in 15 states
Pfizer says COVID vaccine safe, effective for kids 5-11
More TOP STORIES News