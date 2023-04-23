Philadelphia mother believes someone in the neighborhood killed her son; suspect still at large

"I know that he had this guy out here that did not like him. And they went through problems," she said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A grieving mother says a late-night phone call led to her son's death.

Now, she's hoping someone will have a tip that could lead to his killer.

Rhoda Husser says someone in their neighborhood had a problem with her son, 28-year-old Tyreem Alexander-Husser.

"I know that he had this guy out here that did not like him. And they went through problems a lot," she said.

On November 13, 2019, just before 2 a.m., Husser said her son was getting ready for bed.

"Somebody called him and he went back out," she recalled.

She says he got into someone else's car and was driven three blocks from her house, to the 1300 block of West Butler Street in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.

"I think they shot him up in the car, threw him out, and left him there. Then somebody saw him laying on the ground and they called the police. The police came and took him to Temple, where he passed," she said.

Husser believes that the problem with the other person had something to do with her son's death.

"People in the neighborhood know, you know, and nobody's really saying anything."

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"These kids out here today, they don't care," said Husser. "They just want to do what they want to do, regardless of the consequences of their actions. But they don't know how they're impacting other people's lives."