murder

Man arrested in murder of Ridley Township smoke shop employee

Police say Williams was interviewed and confessed to Abdullah's murder.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police: Store employee found dead at smoke shop in Ridley Twp.

RIDLEY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Ridley Township, Pennsylvania have made an arrest in the murder of a smoke shop employee.

Shawn Williams, 39, of Chester, Delaware County faces homicide charges.

Police say Williams shot Sameer Adbullah multiple times inside the Empire Smoke Shop on the 1400 block of Chester Pike in Crum Lynne around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Arriving officers found Adbullah behind the counter.

Investigators collected evidence linking Williams to the crime.

Police say Williams was interviewed and confessed to Abdullah's murder.

Suspect wanted for homicide at the Empire Smoke Shop on the 1400 block of Chester Pike in Crum Lynne, Pa.



Police say the motive of the shooting remains unclear. They say it was not a robbery.

"By all accounts, Abdullah was hard working and well respected. This is a tragic and senseless loss of life," the Ridley Township Police Department said in a press release.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ridley townshipmurderhomicideconfession
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Argument leads to brutal stabbing inside Bucks Co. home: DA
Police say alleged 'shopping cart' serial killer linked to 4 murders
4th person dies after stabbing spree in Delaware
Man who broke into home may be tied to roommate's murder: Sources
TOP STORIES
Flyers game postponed due to COVID; Eagles set to play tonight
Lower Merion school gives student virtual option after COVID outbreak
Biden to announce plan to mail 500M free rapid tests to Americans
Human remains identified after more than 25 years
Petition for truck driver sentenced to 110 years exceeds 4M signatures
Pa. Rep. Perry denies Jan. 6 panel's request for interview
2 babies survive tornado that carried them away in bathtub
Show More
48 test positive for COVID on world's biggest cruise ship
Woman dies after hit-and-run in Pennsauken Township
Woman shoots boyfriend, drives him to hospital: Police
Church agency: Captive missionaries made daring escape
12-year-old facing charges for allegedly making school threats
More TOP STORIES News