Backhoe rampage, police-involved shooting under investigation in Vineland, New Jersey

Pictured: A backhoe is seen in Vineland, New Jersey on December 18, 2021.

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Witnesses say a man used a backhoe to go on a weekend rampage in Vineland, New Jersey just a short time before a fatal police-involved shooting.However, no further details have been released by investigators, including any connection between the destruction and the shooting.It all happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the Penn Lincoln Mobile Home Park between Brandywine Drive and Pennsylvania Avenue.Video obtained by Action News shows the backhoe being driven through the neighborhood and a loud crash can be heard."I have never seen nothing like this. Not around here. It's scary, really," said Tom Propheita from Vineland.Video from the Action Cam showed an ambulance flipped on its side, a police SUV with front-end damage, another police SUV on its side, and a badly damaged red sedan."The backhoe was hitting the red car, just kept hitting it, then within a span of maybe like three to five minutes an ambulance pulled up and then the ambulance pulled into the driveway," said neighbor Nykatora Holley. "Within another two minutes he knocked it down and there was a bunch of smoke and crashing.""He crashed into the officer's car, backed up, and then crashed into it again, and then backed up and then sped off," said Nykita Holley. "And he was going pretty fast."Three Vineland police officers sustained minor injuries during the incident. They have since been treated and released."It was terrifying," Holley said.The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating.