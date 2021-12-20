police-involved shooting

Backhoe rampage, police-involved shooting under investigation in Vineland, New Jersey

Video from the Action Cam showed an ambulance flipped on its side, two damaged police vehicles and a damaged red car.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Officials: Police-involved shooting leaves 1 man dead in Vineland, NJ

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Witnesses say a man used a backhoe to go on a weekend rampage in Vineland, New Jersey just a short time before a fatal police-involved shooting.

However, no further details have been released by investigators, including any connection between the destruction and the shooting.

It all happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the Penn Lincoln Mobile Home Park between Brandywine Drive and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Video obtained by Action News shows the backhoe being driven through the neighborhood and a loud crash can be heard.

"I have never seen nothing like this. Not around here. It's scary, really," said Tom Propheita from Vineland.

Video from the Action Cam showed an ambulance flipped on its side, a police SUV with front-end damage, another police SUV on its side, and a badly damaged red sedan.

Pictured: A backhoe is seen in Vineland, New Jersey on December 18, 2021.



"The backhoe was hitting the red car, just kept hitting it, then within a span of maybe like three to five minutes an ambulance pulled up and then the ambulance pulled into the driveway," said neighbor Nykatora Holley. "Within another two minutes he knocked it down and there was a bunch of smoke and crashing."

"He crashed into the officer's car, backed up, and then crashed into it again, and then backed up and then sped off," said Nykita Holley. "And he was going pretty fast."

Three Vineland police officers sustained minor injuries during the incident. They have since been treated and released.

"It was terrifying," Holley said.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vinelandpolice involved shootingcar accidentaccidentambulanceinvestigationcrash
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE-INVOLVED SHOOTING
Closing arguments begin for ex-officer charged in Daunte Wright death
Kim Potter on Daunte Wright death: 'I'm sorry it happened'
Opening statements begin in trial of ex-cop Kim Potter
One year after Wallace shooting: Do more officers have Tasers?
TOP STORIES
NJ could see "range of things happening" as COVID surges
Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron
76ers, Eagles forced to postpone weekend games due to COVID
FYI Philly's holiday list: Last-minute gifts, family fun, lights
Gov. Wolf signs bill to expand pool of substitute teachers
Man carjacked, shot in SW Philadelphia
Argument leads to brutal stabbing inside Bucks Co. home: DA
Show More
AccuWeather: Coldest Morning So Far
1 dead after fiery crash in Lehigh County
NJ senator tests positive for COVID-19
Meek Mill donates $500K worth of gifts to community
Woman hospitalized after Camden, NJ fire
More TOP STORIES News