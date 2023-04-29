2-alarm fire erupts in Delaware County home; 1 firefighter brought to hospital

One fireman was taken to the hospital for observation.

RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Delaware County officials are investigating the cause of a two-alarm house fire that erupted in Ridley Township on Friday afternoon.

The blaze broke out just before 4:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of South Avenue.

At the scene, emergency crews say flames were coming from the rear of the two-story house.

Officials say residents were able to get out of the burning house safely.

The flames were brought under control in approximately half an hour, officials say.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for observation. No other injuries were reported at the scene.