Today's Tip

Right angle knee cross - Today's Tip

Fit this workout into your day!
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Right angle knee cross - Today's Tip

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shoshana says all you need is your body weight for this effective move!

WATCH PREVIOUS FITNESS TIPS:



Work your lower body with this squat move - Today's Tip

Around the world abs - Today's Tip

Leg lift, foot flex - Today's Tip

Work your core with this plank move - Today's Tip

Bent leg lifts and pulses - Today's Tip

Work those legs with crisscross squats - Today's Tip

Work that core with this plank move - Today's Tip

Football run with squat hold - Today's Tip

Press, sit-up, press - Today's Tip

Stamp the ceiling - Today's Tip

Figure-four tricep dips - Today's Tip

Lateral lunge with a twist - Today's Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness6abc fitness tiptoday's tipfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TODAY'S TIP
Work your lower body with this squat move - Today's Tip
Around the world abs - Today's Tip
Leg lift, foot flex - Today's Tip
Work your core with this plank move - Today's Tip
TOP STORIES
Family wants answers after video captures teen's controversial arrest
Woman fatally shot in doorway, man killed on Philly street
Drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead, 5 hurt; gunman still at large
2 suspects arrested, 2 sought in deadly Pat's Steaks beating
911 caller claims he saw Brian Laundrie 'slapping' Gabby Petito
DWTS recap: JoJo Siwa, pro-partner Jenna Johnson make history
What is going on with the Great Philadelphia Comic Con?
Show More
Biden to enlist allies in tackling climate, COVID in UN address
Phillies' NL East-chase hindered in 2-0 loss to 100-loss O's
3 firefighters hurt battling South Philly blaze
Adam Sandler spotted in Center City shooting scenes for new movie
Eagles DE Brandon Graham shares message to fans after injury
More TOP STORIES News