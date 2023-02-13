Rihanna sparks pregnancy rumors during Super Bowl halftime performance

The performance was her first live event in seven years, and her first since becoming a mother nine months ago.

PHOENIX -- It's the question everyone is wondering: Is Rihanna pregnant again?

The megastar began her Super Bowl halftime performance Sunday hanging high above the field, but it was a brief moment caught on camera that left fans guessing.

As she hovered in the air over the turf at State Farm Stadium and began belting out the lyrics to "Bitch Better Have My Money," she took a brief second to rub her belly as she wore a puffy, bright red jumpsuit, standing on a transparent square.

The performance was her first live event in seven years, and her first since becoming a mother nine months ago.

It didn't take long for social media to begin speculating as the words "Rihanna" and "Pregnant" began trending on Twitter.

The singer, however, has not confirmed any reports.

Rihanna welcomed her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky in May 2022.

In December, Rihanna posted a video of their baby to her verified TikTok account. The video is her first post on the platform.

"Hacked," she wrote in the caption.

The 45-second video shows a giggling baby in a car seat. "You're trying to get mommy's phone?" Rihanna is heard saying as the baby reaches for the phone. The baby holds her phone and babbles -- and then tries to put the phone in its mouth.

In 2020, Rihanna told British Vogue that her 10-year plan included multiple children.

"I'll have kids -- three or four of 'em," she said at the time. "The only thing that matters is happiness, that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That's the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love."

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report.