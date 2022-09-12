Jersey Shore officials urge beachgoers to take caution after recent drownings

There were 13 water rescues in Atlantic City over the weekend. Beach patrol officials are urging swimmers to make sure a lifeguard is present.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- On a beautiful September day, families enjoyed the warm waves in Atlantic City.

On the beach at South Carolina Avenue, people had instructions from the lifeguards.

"There's a slight undertow," said Scott Hill from Northeast Philadelphia. "But a lifeguard said just go in up to your knees and that's it."

The warm ocean is also rough and the risk for rip currents remains high.

While guards are on duty in Atlantic City through September, many beach towns have gone weekends only or are done for the year.

Over the weekend there were 13 rescues in Atlantic City, and officials are putting out a message to swimmers:

SEE ALSO: Man drowns in waters off Long Beach Island, New Jersey

"Please come swim in front of us," said Atlantic City Beach Patrol Chief Steve Downey, "or we will be coming down to suggest that you come swim in front of us."

Over the weekend a man drowned at Loveladies Beach on Long Beach island.

It happened around 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, and officials say they attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful.

On Thursday in Ocean City, a Pennsylvania man drowned near 12th Street at an unguarded beach.

The man's son, who tried to save him, survived.

SEE ALSO: Pennsylvania man drowns while swimming off Ocean City

Officials say the nice weather and warm water seem to be bringing more people to the shore.

"A lot of people are getting it in that didn't get a chance to because of how unseasonably cold it was all summer long," said Downey. "But the last two weeks it's warmed up. We went from 55 to 75 over the course of a couple days. So we are seeing an increase in swimming during the week."

In Atlantic City, guards are on duty daily through September 30, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Schedules vary by town, so make sure you check before you head to the beach, and call 911 if you see someone in distress and lifeguards are not around.