Fire damages Parc restaurant's outdoor dining area in Rittenhouse Square

Friday, February 2, 2024 10:43PM
Fire damages Parc restaurant's outdoor dining area in Rittenhouse Square
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crews were hard at work outside the Parc restaurant in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square neighborhood Friday morning after an overnight fire damaged part of the outdoor dining area.

Fire crews responded just after 1:30 a.m. to find part of the structure engulfed in flames.

The fire took about 20 minutes to extinguish.

A law enforcement source tells Action News video shows a group of people taking shelter in the structure for hours before the fire. They're then seen running out after the fire started.

The fire marshal's office is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.

