Rivers Casino in Fishtown reopens Friday with safety changes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6270226" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Action News got a look inside Harrahs' Philadelphia Casino in Chester, Pa.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6281871" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Parx Casino reopens in Bensalem as part of "green phase."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rivers Casino in Philadelphia's Fishtown section reopens on Friday.Guests will notice new safety changes, part of an initiative called "Rivers Clean," including floor decals to promote social distancing.Masks will be required at all times, and all guests will have their temperatures taken upon arrival. No one with a reading of 100.4 degrees or higher will be allowed inside the casino.All Rivers Team Members' temperatures also will be checked upon their arrival. They are also required to complete daily COVID-19 self-assessments before reporting to work.The casino says slot customers are encouraged to wipe down their machines before and after use or to flag down a Rivers Clean Team Member to assist.Here are some of the other changes at the former SugarHouse Casino:Rivers Casino will be limiting gaming floor capacity to 25% occupancy until further notice.Slots will either be placed in alternating operational order or be separated by plexiglass.Seating at table games like blackjack has been reduced to no more than three positions per game, while baccarat has been reduced to four players per table; plexiglass will separate all positions, including that of the dealer.For standing games such as craps and roulette, players will be separated by plexiglass. The Poker Room will not reopen until further notice, per Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board guidelines.Guests are required to visibly clean their hands before touching chips and cards.Chips carried in by guests will be swapped with sanitized chips. Chips that are cashed in will not go back in circulation until they are sanitized again.Dice will be cleaned repeatedly. Card decks will be routinely replaced with fresh decks throughout each day.Rivers Casino's BetRivers Sportsbook will reopen with limited and socially distant seating. Betting kiosks are now separated by plexiglass. Plexiglass has also been installed at Sportsbook windows, the Rush Rewards desk and the cashiers' counter.There will be no indoor dining or beverage service, alcoholic or otherwise.There will be no smoking or use of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, anywhere inside the casino. Designated smoking areas will be available outside the casino.Rivers Casino will open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. and around-the-clock on weekends starting Fridays at 9 a.m. through Mondays at 5 a.m.