Pennsylvania State Police arrest 2019 Montco road rage shooting suspect

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a suspect in a road rage shooting that took place in Montgomery County three years ago.Action News was there as troopers took 31-year-old Keith Choice of Philadelphia into custody on Tuesday night.Investigators say Choice fired a gun into another vehicle on Route 309 in Whitemarsh Township on January 23, 2019.The round just missed the driver's neck and hit him in the arm. The 65-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.State police say their investigation identified Choice as the shooter.On January 18, 2022, members of the Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Investigation Unit obtained a felony arrest warrant for Choice.Choice was brought in handcuffs to the Troop K Barracks on Belmont Avenue in Philadelphia on February 8.He is currently pending arraignment in Montgomery County, police say.