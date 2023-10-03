Experience the thrills that have guests at Camelback Resort lining up! Twists and turns through the trees await on the iconic Mountain Coaster.

Control your own speed on the Camelback Resort Mountain Coaster

TANNERSVILLE-Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Camelback Resort's Mountain Coaster has twists and turns through the trees!

"The Mountain Coaster is something people remember about Camelback," said Molly Coneybeer, Director of Marketing at Camelback Resort.

This rollercoaster brings a tour of the mountain at your own speed.

"It's pure excitement, it's something that you don't do everyday," said Coneybeer.

The coaster allows guests to control their own speed utilizing the brakes at the side of their cart.

"When you pull towards you, you go slower, and if you push forward you come flying down the mountain," said Coneybeer.

The experience can change between a relaxing tour of nature, and a speedy adventure through the trees.

For more information on the Mountain Coaster and Camelback Resort, check out their website.