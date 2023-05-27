Man helps save 4 people from massive blaze in Philadelphia rowhome

Several families were displaced and two firefighters were injured after a fire broke out in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia on Saturday.

Surveillance video from the scene captured the seconds before an apparent explosion in the back of the home.

And with the help of one Good Samaritan, four people were saved from the massive blaze.

And with the help of one Good Samaritan, four people were saved from the massive blaze.

Officials say heavy flames erupted from the back of a rowhome around 2 p.m. on the 6900 block of Limekiln Pike.

Moments later, the video shows just how quickly the blaze spread to other homes.

"The flames were huge, huge. Plumes of black smoke and then the flames, I could see them coming out the windows and the roof," said local resident Ron Gathers.

Neighbors know Gathers as Mr. Ron, he along with another neighbor helped to bring four people outside to safety.

"I said 'Kick it in, kick it in!' He kicked it in, and luckily he did because a lady with two babies was upstairs in the back bedroom. She didn't even know what was going on so she got out with the kids," recalled Gathers.

Irene Lovett is one of the women he helped rescue. She says she doesn't remember much of the incident because it happened so fast.

"I was home and I got a call. So I ran to the door and the guy grabbed me and I grabbed him," Lovett said.

"I want to think Mr. Ron for getting my mother out of the house safely," said Patricia Lovett about the daring rescue. "I know my sister and my mother don't have a house now. But we family and we gonna figure it out."

Officials say there is no word yet on what may have caused the massive blaze.