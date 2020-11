EMBED >More News Videos The Birds need to play better in the second half of the season. And that all starts with the franchise QB.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Despite a rocky first half of the NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles are sitting in first place in the NFC East coming out of their bye week.The Birds got healthy while the Redskins lost their starting QB and the Cowboys started their fourth QB of the year. The Giants won, but the Eagles can take a two-game lead on New York with a win on Sunday.But before looking ahead to that matchup, we asked former Eagle Ron Jaworski to put a bow on the first half of the season.Grading the offense, best playerGrading the defense, best playerWhat's holding the Birds back7-8-1, NFC East champs