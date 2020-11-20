Ron Jaworski breaks down Eagles-Browns, NFC East and more

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles travel to Ohio to face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, looking to re-establish themselves as the NFC East's top team.A loss to the Giants cut into the Birds' lead atop the division, leaving many fans concerned about the team's playoff hopes.The Eagles have the toughest remaining schedule in the NFL, beginning with Sunday's tilt vs. the 6-3 Browns.Ron Jaworski goes three deep on the Birds' stock in the division, the matchup vs. Cleveland's juggernaut run game and suggests some moves to get Philadelphia back on track.Check it out in the video above.