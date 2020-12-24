Jalen Hurts a franchise QB? Plus, Dallas' resurgence, Eagles' draft needs

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=8937351" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Who is Jalen Hurts? We look back at the rookie QB's path from high school standout to QB1 for the Birds.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jalen Hurts-mania has taken over Philadelphia leading many fans to wonder if he, not Carson Wentz, should be the team's franchise quarterback.NFL analyst and former Eagle Ron Jaworski breaks down the tape of Hurts' play the past two weeks to evaluate the rookie's prospects as a long-term passer.Plus, his preview of Eagles-Cowboys and a look ahead to the 20201 draft, where the Birds currently hold the No. 7 overall pick.Watch Three and Out with Ducis Rodgers in the video above.Can Jalen Hurts be a long-term solution at QBWhat has changed since first Eagles-Cowboys game?What positions should Eagles look to in 2021 NFL Draft?Eagles 24, Cowboys 21