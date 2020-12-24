Three and Out

Jalen Hurts a franchise QB? Plus, Dallas' resurgence, Eagles' draft needs

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jalen Hurts-mania has taken over Philadelphia leading many fans to wonder if he, not Carson Wentz, should be the team's franchise quarterback.

NFL analyst and former Eagle Ron Jaworski breaks down the tape of Hurts' play the past two weeks to evaluate the rookie's prospects as a long-term passer.


Plus, his preview of Eagles-Cowboys and a look ahead to the 20201 draft, where the Birds currently hold the No. 7 overall pick.

Watch Three and Out with Ducis Rodgers in the video above.
EMBED More News Videos

Who is Jalen Hurts? We look back at the rookie QB's path from high school standout to QB1 for the Birds.


1st Down: Can Jalen Hurts be a long-term solution at QB
2nd Down: What has changed since first Eagles-Cowboys game?
3rd Down: What positions should Eagles look to in 2021 NFL Draft?
4th Jaws' Prediction: Eagles 24, Cowboys 21
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphianflaction news sportsthree and outphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THREE AND OUT
Jaworski's Eagles-Cardinals preview: Matchups to watch, predictions
Jaws on Hurts' 1st start, advice for Wentz and Saints prediction
Jaws on Eagles-Packers: Hurts vs. Wentz, matchups, prediction
Seahawks-Eagles Preview: Birds look to reclaim 1st place (8:15 p.m. on 6abc)
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Republicans block $2,000 stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Could your stimulus check jump to $2,000? Experts weigh in
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, high winds for Christmas Eve night
Community outraged after mural of beloved LGBTQ activist painted over
3 kittens in backpack rescued from recycling plant's conveyor belt
'Mom's worth it': US holiday travel surges despite outbreak
LIVE NORAD Santa Tracker - See where he is now!
Show More
Police SUV involved in Fishtown multi-vehicle crash
Boy saves up for Curry jersey, gives it to someone else in need
Police captain expressing frustration over gun violence surge
Trump issues 2nd wave of pardons including Manafort, Stone
Jeremih shares details of fight for his life against COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News