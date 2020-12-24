Jalen Hurts a franchise QB? Plus, Dallas' resurgence, Eagles' draft needs

NFL analyst and former Eagle Ron Jaworski breaks down the tape of Hurts' play the past two weeks to evaluate the rookie's prospects as a long-term passer.
Plus, his preview of Eagles-Cowboys and a look ahead to the 20201 draft, where the Birds currently hold the No. 7 overall pick.
Watch Three and Out with Ducis Rodgers in the video above.
1st Down: Can Jalen Hurts be a long-term solution at QB
2nd Down: What has changed since first Eagles-Cowboys game?
3rd Down: What positions should Eagles look to in 2021 NFL Draft?
4th Jaws' Prediction: Eagles 24, Cowboys 21