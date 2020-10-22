PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Week 7 of the NFL season comes early for the Philadelphia Eagles, who face the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.
The matchup is the first of three consecutive NFC East contests for the Birds who have a golden opportunity to seize control of the division.
Former Eagles QB Ron Jaworski joined Sports Director Ducis Rodgers to discuss all things Eagles in this week's Three and Out.
1st Down: Are the Eagles in the driver's seat in NFC East?
2nd Down: Key Matchup vs. Giants - Taking advantage of Giants' poor O-line
3rd Down: DeSean Jackson effect (if he plays)
Jaws' Prediction: Eagles 23, Giants 13
Ron Jaworski says the Eagles are about to take over, breaks down Giants game, D-Jax return
THREE AND OUT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News