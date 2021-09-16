Three and Out: Ron Jaworski on Nick Sirianni's brilliance, 49ers preview, prediction

Before kickoff, our football guy and Eagles legend Ron Jaworski goes three deep on the Birds, looking back at the brilliance of head coach Nick Sirianni in Atlanta and the threat posed by the incoming Niners.
Watch Three and Out in the video above.
1st Down: How Nick Sirianni brought out the best in QB Jalen Hurts
2nd Down: How the Eagles reclaimed their identity in the trenches
3rd Down: Biggest concerns on offense and defense facing the Niners
Jaws' Player of the Game: Dallas Goedert
Jaws' Prediction: Eagles 31, Niners 28