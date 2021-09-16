Three and Out: Ron Jaworski on Nick Sirianni's brilliance, 49ers preview, prediction

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers in the Birds' home opener, Sunday at 1 p.m.Before kickoff, our football guy and Eagles legend Ron Jaworski goes three deep on the Birds, looking back at the brilliance of head coach Nick Sirianni in Atlanta and the threat posed by the incoming Niners.Watch Three and Out in the video above.How Nick Sirianni brought out the best in QB Jalen HurtsHow the Eagles reclaimed their identity in the trenchesBiggest concerns on offense and defense facing the NinersDallas GoedertEagles 31, Niners 28