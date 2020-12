EMBED >More News Videos Who is Jalen Hurts? We look back at the rookie QB's path from high school standout to QB1 for the Birds.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- How will the Philadelphia Eagles use Jalen Hurts' legs and arms vs. the New Orleans Saints and the NFL's top defense?Ron Jaworski breaks down the rookie's starting debut and previews the Week 14 game in this week's Three and Out.Expectations for Jalen Hurts in his starting debutAdvice for Carson Wentz after getting benchedBigger concern: Taysom Hill or Saints defenseSaints 28, Eagles 17