1 killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard.

It happened around 1 a.m. Monday on the Boulevard at Hartel Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police say a driver was heading northbound and lost control. The vehicle slammed into a light pole and then a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are working to piece together what caused the driver to lose control.

The identity of the driver has not been released.