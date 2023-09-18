Man killed in Roosevelt Boulevard hit-and-run

Police recovered a bumper for evidence and are checking area surveillance cameras.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was killed in a hit-and-run early Monday morning on the Roosevelt Boulevard in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia.

Police say the 42-year-old victim was in the crosswalk around 12:20 a.m. when he was hit. The driver fled.

Investigators are still working to determine the make and model of the vehicle.

The victim was found in the inner northbound lanes and pronounced dead.

Police recovered a bumper for evidence and are checking area surveillance cameras.

This is the latest fatal accident along one of the most dangerous roadways in the city. Red light and speed cameras have been installed in an effort to slow traffic.

Early this year, Mayor Jim Kenney and Senator Bob Casey announced plans to improve safety for drivers and pedestrians along Roosevelt Boulevard following a $78 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Among the plans: traffic signal upgrades, new median barriers, pedestrian refuge islands, realigned crosswalks and designated bus lanes.