Water main break shuts down Roosevelt Boulevard inner drives in Northeast Philly

The break occurred around 5:30 a.m. Monday on the Boulevard at Goodnaw Street.
It is affecting both the northbound and southbound lanes.
TRAFFIC ALERT: A water main break has shut down the inner drives of the Roosevelt Boulevard by Goodnaw Street in Northeast Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/W7L3NUu5fZ— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) July 25, 2022
Traffic was getting by in the outer lanes, but vehicles were traveling through floodwaters on the roadway. The water appeared to have been shut off just before 6:50 a.m.
Police could be seen blocking traffic from entering the inner drives.
Delays are expected as rush hour begins.
MORE TOP STORIES: