Water main break shuts down Roosevelt Boulevard inner drives in Northeast Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A water main break has shut down a portion of the inner drives of the Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.The break occurred around 5:30 a.m. Monday on the Boulevard at Goodnaw Street.It is affecting both the northbound and southbound lanes.Traffic was getting by in the outer lanes, but vehicles were traveling through floodwaters on the roadway. The water appeared to have been shut off just before 6:50 a.m.Police could be seen blocking traffic from entering the inner drives.Delays are expected as rush hour begins.