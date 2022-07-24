teen shot

Teen shot in Germantown was present during deadly attack on 73-year-old last month: Police

The teen has not been charged in the deadly attack and police have not found any connection between the assault and the shooting.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a 13-year-old girl who was shot in the face Friday night in Philadelphia's Germantown section is one of the young people involved in the beating death of a 73-year-old man last month.

The shooting happened along the 5800 block of Osceola Street just after 6:30 p.m. Police said the girl was shot in the ear. The bullet then went through her jaw.

She was taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition, police said.

On Saturday, police confirmed she was present when James Lambert, affectionately known as "Simmie," was attacked by a group of seven young people on June 24.

SEE ALSO: 14-year-old girl charged with 3rd-degree murder in deadly attack on 73-year-old man in Philadelphia

Police said the suspects struck Lambert several times with objects, knocking him to the ground.

In surveillance video released by police, the suspects can be seen attacking the victim with a traffic cone.

Police said Lambert suffered injuries to his head and later died.

SEE ALSO: Officer creates portrait of 73-year-old man killed in North Philly attack

The 13-year-old has not been charged in the attack on Lambert, and police have not found any connection between the deadly assault and the shooting.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
