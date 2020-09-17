Bucks County couple nurturing Rose Bank Winery in retirement years

David and Beverley Fleming are familiar with farming. They were third-generation owners of Shady Brook Farm in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
Now the couple is focusing their retirement years on a completely different kind of crop; nurturing grapes for the wine they produce at the Rose Bank Winery in Newtown. They grow chancellor grapes, a French American hybrid.
"The winery was actually opened in 1984 and we bought it in 2000," says David.
At the time he says he wasn't looking to run a winery but decided to take a chance on the business.
"I wanted to find something to do and this just fell into my lap, so it was a wonderful thing," says David.
He says he learned winemaking from the ground up.
"Beginning of October we'll come out and we'll harvest these grapes - take them in and we'll crush and destem them, put them in a tank, add yeast and about two to three weeks later it'll be made into wine," explains David.
They offer more than twenty varieties of wine.
Beverley works in the tasting room where flights are available, along with small plates, which includes a bruschetta.
"The cheese trays are very popular," says David.
Rose Bank also produces hard cider. "We have a rose', a pear and a regular apple cider," says Beverley.
The Flemings say it's been exciting to watch their business grow over the last two decades.
"We have a wonderful staff that works for us," says Beverley. David adds, "Our customers are really nice people."
"I think it's turned out really well," says Beverley.
