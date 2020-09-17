art of aging

Bucks County couple nurturing Rose Bank Winery in retirement years

The popular winery features more than 20 varieties of wine, hard ciders cheese plates and bruschetta.
By
David and Beverley Fleming are familiar with farming. They were third-generation owners of Shady Brook Farm in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Now the couple is focusing their retirement years on a completely different kind of crop; nurturing grapes for the wine they produce at the Rose Bank Winery in Newtown. They grow chancellor grapes, a French American hybrid.

"The winery was actually opened in 1984 and we bought it in 2000," says David.

At the time he says he wasn't looking to run a winery but decided to take a chance on the business.

"I wanted to find something to do and this just fell into my lap, so it was a wonderful thing," says David.

He says he learned winemaking from the ground up.

"Beginning of October we'll come out and we'll harvest these grapes - take them in and we'll crush and destem them, put them in a tank, add yeast and about two to three weeks later it'll be made into wine," explains David.

They offer more than twenty varieties of wine.

Beverley works in the tasting room where flights are available, along with small plates, which includes a bruschetta.

"The cheese trays are very popular," says David.

Rose Bank also produces hard cider. "We have a rose', a pear and a regular apple cider," says Beverley.

The Flemings say it's been exciting to watch their business grow over the last two decades.

"We have a wonderful staff that works for us," says Beverley. David adds, "Our customers are really nice people."

"I think it's turned out really well," says Beverley.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsbucks countyart of agingcommunityretirement
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ART OF AGING
Recent retirees leading effort to make sure local votes are counted
FUNKtional Art by Missy boasts funky and functional art
The Wolf pack keeps watch over Avalon Beach for 66 seasons and counting
Women's suffrage comes to life in new Berks History Center play
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Melrose Place' actress headed back to prison for fatal crash
Shooting on basketball court leaves 2 dead, 3 injured
Court grants Pa. extension on counting mail-in ballots
Kamala Harris campaigns in Philly, will talk one-on-one with Jim Gardner
Murphy, lawmakers agree to tax rich, offer $500 rebates
U.S. attorney gives strong warning to homeless encampment protesters
AccuWeather: Tracking Showers From Sally
Show More
Barr under fire over comparison of COVID-19 lockdowns to slavery
Eagles: Washington loss 'won't define us', reinforcements on the way
Man accused of carrying murdered girlfriend's body in luggage appears in court
No falling back? Senators seek to skip time change amid pandemic
Fire rips though South Jersey condo complex
More TOP STORIES News