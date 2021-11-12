Rowan University students organize rally against alleged discrimination, harassment on campus

GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Students at Rowan University are calling on the school to do more to end racism and discrimination on campus."We are harassed on campus. We are discriminated against in our classrooms, even in the library," one student said.They held a rally Thursday on campus, holding signs that read "Black Students Matter" and "Stop Hate."The students say there have been several incidents of harassment and the use of derogatory terms at them.They allege the university is ignoring their concerns.However, the school says it has not received any official complaints this semester and is asking for more communication."We are here to listen. We know what those issues are, but there may be issues we haven't addressed. We know what those are," said Monika Williams Shealey, director of diversity and inclusion at Rowan University.The university has also created a Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to investigate any allegations of racism and promote equal opportunity for all students.