Roxborough football players take to the field amid heightened security after deadly shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Roxborough High School varsity football team played its first home game amid heightened security more than two weeks after a deadly shooting.

Nearly a dozen Philadelphia police officers patrolled the field during the game against Kensington on Friday afternoon, and security guards checked spectators at the front entrance.

"I know my daughter was telling me, 'don't go near anything,'" said Rosann Sullivan who attended the game. "I feel it's safe enough, a lot of police around."

Many wanted to attend the game to show support for the players.

"We want to be here for the childrens' safety," said Edward Coleman, with the non-profit Philadelphia Anti-Drug Anti-Violence Network. "We gotta care for our community."

Just before kick-off police, announced another suspect in the shooting that killed 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde, and injured four others.

Troy Fletcher, 15, is wanted in connection with the shooting. Two suspects have been arrested, and police are searching for more.

Troy Fletcher

But Friday afternoon was about the kids and rebuilding a sense of normal.

"The game I think is going to symbolize a lot for everybody," said Melisa Wolfson, a teacher at Roxborough High School "We're Roxborough strong. We're unified."