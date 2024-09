Rt. 42 northbound reopens after police activity in Bellmawr, New Jersey

BELLMAWR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Route 42 is back open in Bellmawr, New Jersey after an hours-long closure due to police activity.

Chopper 6 was overhead around 4 p.m. Thursday as the northbound lanes of the highway were shut down.

Both lanes fully reopened just after 9:30 p.m.

Further details on what prompted the police activity were not immediately released.

