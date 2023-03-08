Be Kind: New Jersey 7th grader goes the extra mile to support first responders

Twelve-year-old Morgan Blann took part in the national program “Running for Heroes.”

A local 12-year-old took part in the national program "Running for Heroes."

BRICK TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 7th grader from Brick Township, New Jersey is going the extra mile for first responders.

Twelve-year-old Morgan Blann took part in the national program "Running for Heroes."

She is one of just seven children in the country who take part.

They run one mile while carrying a blue line flag to honor an officer or firefighter killed in the line of duty.

Morgan ran in memory of Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald, the Temple police officer murdered while responding to a crime scene last month.

"I pray that you bring that knowledge to those who need it most, and for the first responders the strength to keep going," Morgan said.

Now that the run is complete, the Blann family is working on delivering the flag that Morgan carried to the Fitzgerald family.

The Running 4 Heroes Facebook page is currently running a fundraiser for the family.

You can find more information at Facebook.com/Running4Heroes