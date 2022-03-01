Calls grow to boycott Russian products, divest investments in Philadelphia region

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11596836" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Why is Russia attacking Ukraine? Experts say Vladimir Putin's reason to invade Ukraine is simple and steeped in history.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Anti-Russian sentiment continues to grow throughout the United States.Several states including Pennsylvania announced that liquor stores are pulling Russian-made liquor from store shelves.Over the weekend, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has instructed all state stores to remove all Russian-made products from shelves as a show of solidarity with Ukraine.According to the PLCB, very few products carried by Fine Wine & Good Spirits are actually sourced from Russia. In fact, only two products stocked in stores - Russian Standard and Ustianochka 80-proof vodkas - and about a half-dozen Special Order brands come from Russia.At Frank's Wine in Wilmington, Delaware, the owner posted a display of Ukrainian wine and liquor to replace Russian vodka purchases. The owner is also raising money for Ukraine relief organizations.Across the country, more businesses are looking to see what they can do to try and make a financial impact on Russia after their invasion into Ukraine.In Pennsylvania, the Secretary of the Treasury completed a divestment of the commonwealth's holdings in all Russian-based companies.Secretary Stacy Garrity said Monday, "The divestment will be complete by the end of business today. While these holdings were very minimal, immediate action was necessary to protect Pennsylvania taxpayers and to show our support for Ukraine."And now several lawmakers are introducing divestment legislation for all levels of government.Democratic State Senator Sharif Street announced he is drafting a bill, so did House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff.Also on Monday, Democratic State Senator Lisa Boscola announced a resolution she is introducing that would also call on businesses in the commonwealth to divest Russian holdings, and additionally asks those businesses to stop doing business with any Russian companies."I want us to divest anything we have in treasury, anything in our pension funds and our municipalities out there also have a lot in their pension funds," said Boscola.