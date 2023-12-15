WATCH LIVE

Rutgers suspends Palestinian group accused of disruptions, vandalism on campus

The decision comes just days after Rutgers was added to an investigation into discrimination and antisemitism on college campuses

Friday, December 15, 2023 2:45PM
Rutgers suspends Palestine group after chapter accused of disruption, vandalism on campus
Rutgers University says it has the right to suspend any student group that might pose a threat to the safety and well-being of others.
NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Rutgers University suspended the campus' chapter of "Students for Justice in Palestine."

This comes after the group protested on the New Brunswick campus Thursday.

Rutgers officials say they are investigating claims that the chapter disrupted classes and meals, and vandalized the business school.

However, the group says none of that is true.

Rutgers says it has the right to suspend any student group that might pose a threat to the safety and well-being of others.

The decision also comes just days after the U.S. Department of Education added Rutgers to its investigation into discrimination and antisemitism on college campuses. Federal officials cited an undisclosed incident in Newark.

