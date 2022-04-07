Hatboro, Pa. officer passes away after bee sting leads to brain injury

Hatboro Police Officer Ryan Allen suffered a heart attack and then a serious brain injury after he was stung by a bee on October 14, 2021.
Last month, doctors said Allen would not recover.
On Thursday, Hatboro Police Chief James Gardner announced that Allen passed away surrounded by his family and friends.
"Officer Allen will be deeply missed by not only his family, but by his brothers and sisters in law enforcement and our community," said Gardner. "Although he fought long and hard, he ultimately could not overcome the damage done to his body as a result of the reaction. "
Officer Allen has been on the force since 2013. He helped start Hatboro Police Department's first police K9 program and has served as a member of the Montgomery County Drug Task Force.
Service arrangements will be announced by Allen's family at a later date.
SEE ALSO: Hatboro, Pa. officer remains incapacitated after bee sting; family asks for help