Jeopardy! champ Ryan Long honored at Philadelphia's City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- He's a 16-time Jeopardy! champion and now, Mt. Airy's Ryan Long has officially been designated a hometown hero.

Mayor Jim Kenney presented the former ride-share driver with a Liberty Bell statue on Tuesday to let him know how proud we all are of his success.

Long is a humble guy who doesn't love a lot of fanfare.

He did use his few moments at the podium to urge everyone to tap into their Philly grit.

"I hope that everyone does the same as I did. Keep being stubborn until you get what everyone says you can't have," he said.

Long became the winningest contestant in Philadelphia history during his run on the game show this past spring.

Action News was able to present him with his earnings of more than $300,000.

Long said the money and the opportunity to be on the show have changed his life immensely.

"I stuck some money aside, bought a truck. And the rest is none of your beeswax," he laughed. "I have been pushing myself for so long working, that now I have time to uncoil the stress I have been carrying around for twenty years."

Next up, Long will compete in Jeopardy's Tournament of Champions this fall.

He flies out to California this weekend to tape the shows, which are slated to air in November.