Jenkintown church community raises funds for Ukrainian armed forces

Natalya Hummer, owner of Crumbl Cookies in Jenkintown, is both Russian and Ukrainian and says the war is deeply painful.
JENKINTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Hundreds of community members poured into Saint Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church Saturday in Jenkintown, Montgomery County, to raise funds for the Ukrainian armed forces.

"It's great," said Yana Hayda of Fishtown. "It shows how powerful we are as a community and that we can beat everything that is going on."

Organizers said they were compelled to make and sell food to raise money for those overseas in Ukraine battling for their freedom.

"We are buying medical supplies, helmets, bulletproof vests, and much more humanitarian aid," said Danylo Pidkova, treasurer for Saint Michael Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church. "We already sent like 500 first aid kits to help their armed forces."

Natalya Hummer, owner of Crumbl Cookies in Jenkintown, is both Russian and Ukrainian and says the war is deeply painful.

She immigrated to the U.S. after the USSR collapsed and has family and friends in both countries.

"I wake up, I look at the news, I go to bed and look at the news," said Hummer. "I have this sick feeling in my stomach when I try to open the news, just fearful that war is going to happen. So this has been the reality for the last two weeks for me and what I really want is resolution, for the war to end."

