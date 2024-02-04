NTSB removes wreckage from site of deadly plane crash in Chester County

The pilot, 65-year-old Sam Ganow, was killed in Thursday's crash.
WEST CALN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board were carefully removing the wreckage from the site of a plane crash in Chester County on Saturday.
The Action Cam captured a flatbed hauling away pieces of the place in West Caln Township, Pennsylvania.
Officials say the removal process could last through Sunday.
The pilot, 65-year-old Sam Ganow, was killed in Thursday's crash.
The NTSB says it could take up to one year to determine exactly what caused the crash.
