NTSB removes wreckage from site of deadly plane crash in Chester County

The pilot, 65-year-old Sam Ganow, was killed in Thursday's crash.

WEST CALN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board were carefully removing the wreckage from the site of a plane crash in Chester County on Saturday.

The Action Cam captured a flatbed hauling away pieces of the place in West Caln Township, Pennsylvania.

Officials say the removal process could last through Sunday.

The NTSB says it could take up to one year to determine exactly what caused the crash.

