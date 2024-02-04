WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

NTSB removes wreckage from site of deadly plane crash in Chester County

The pilot, 65-year-old Sam Ganow, was killed in Thursday's crash.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, February 4, 2024 12:09AM
NTSB removes wreckage from site of deadly plane crash in Chester County
NTSB removes wreckage from site of deadly plane crash in Chester County
WPVI

WEST CALN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board were carefully removing the wreckage from the site of a plane crash in Chester County on Saturday.

The Action Cam captured a flatbed hauling away pieces of the place in West Caln Township, Pennsylvania.

Officials say the removal process could last through Sunday.

The pilot, 65-year-old Sam Ganow, was killed in Thursday's crash.

The NTSB says it could take up to one year to determine exactly what caused the crash.

RELATED | NTSB investigators reviewing YouTube videos of rebuilt plane involved in deadly Chesco crash

NTSB investigators reviewing YouTube videos of rebuilt plane involved in deadly Chesco crash
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW