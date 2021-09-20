beer

Samuel Adams' new beer is so strong it's illegal in 15 states, available in Delaware Valley

The beer is available in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware - but may be hard to find.
By and Ramishah Maruf, CNN Business
EMBED <>More Videos

Samuel Adams' new beer is so strong it's illegal in 15 states

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Samuel Adams is launching a new, limited edition beer, and it packs such a potent punch it's illegal in 15 states.

The brewer releases a new version of its Utopias brand every two years, and the twelfth edition will be on shelves starting Oct. 11. But don't bother looking for it in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont or West Virginia. Utopias are illegal in those states because they contain 28% alcohol by volume, more than five times the potency of typical US brews. The beer is available in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

But even in places where the brew can be sold, it might still be difficult to get your hands on it. Samuel Adams only brews around 13,000 bottles of Utopias every two years, according to its website. And it's expensive - the suggested retail price is $240 for 25.4-ounce bottle.

"We pioneered the barrel-aging and blending process of Utopias almost thirty years ago and continue that time-honored tradition today," Jim Koch, founder and brewer of Samuel Adams, said in a statement.

Utopias were first introduced in 2002, and have increased in price over the years. The 2017 version cost $199, 2019's cost $10 more than that. This year's version is also notable as it is finished with 2,000 pounds of cherries and some batches have been aged for up to 24 years in a variety of barrels.

Samuel Adams was the official beer of Inspiration4, the first fully civilian tourism mission to space that returned from orbit Saturday. The mission served as a fundraiser for children's cancer hospital St. Judes, and a Utopia bottle signed by Koch and Inspiration4 crew members will be up for bid at the hospital's upcoming charity auction.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkpennsylvanianew jerseydelawareu.s. & worldbeeralcohol
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEER
This brewery lets you keep your own personalized mug behind the bar
Secret bar has Houston's cheapest beers
Bud Light hops on the pumpkin spice flavoring trend
Get your fill at this food paradise in Napa Valley
TOP STORIES
Suspect in fatal Pat's attack turns himself in, warrants issued for 2
Suspects dressed as officers break into Roxborough home: Police
Body matching description of Gabby Petito found in Grand Teton: FBI
Eagles DE Brandon Graham injures Achilles, says he's out for season
Philly officials announce road closures in Center City
Flood victim given days to move out of apartment with missing floor
Eagles fall to 49ers 17-11 in home opener
Show More
32 injured after bus crashes on way home from retreat
Police name 2 suspects wanted for murder in Pat's Steaks beating
Police investigate shots fired, illegal street stunts near Temple
AccuWeather: Sunny and Pleasant Start To The Week
Eagles fans allowed to tailgate for first time in 2 seasons
More TOP STORIES News