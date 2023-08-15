Police say the victim is a 19-year-old man who was in the passenger seat of a blue sedan.

Man killed in shooting in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek section; police search for 2 suspects

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects in a deadly shooting in Cobbs Creek.

The shooting happened along the 5500 block of Sansom Street at about 8 p.m. Monday.

Police say the victim is a 19-year-old man who was in the passenger seat of a blue sedan.

The car was targeted with gunfire as it made its way down the block. Police say the car then crashed into an abandoned school bus.

Police believe the suspects used a rifle and handgun in the shooting.

