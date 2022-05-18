school bus accident

Owen J. Roberts students suffer minor injuries in school bus crash

EAST VINCENT TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Several elementary students from the Owen J. Roberts School District in Chester County, Pennsylvania suffered minor injuries in a crash on their way to school Wednesday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. in the area of Stoney Run Road and West Bridge Street in East Vincent Township.

In a letter to the community, OJRSD Superintendent Dr. Will Stout said the students were on their way to East Vincent Elementary School when the crash occurred.



"There were no serious student injuries reported, however, some students encountered minor bumps and bruises," Stout said.

According to WFMZ-TV, initial reports say the driver of a car struck the bus and then drove through a fence.

Crews had to use tools to remove the driver from the car. She was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Stout said a few students were released to their parents at the scene of the crash.

Others were taken to a school on a different bus with the school's principal Ed Smith on board.

Stout said the students were examined by their school nurse once they arrived.

The superintendent said the district will keep parents, guardians, students and the community informed on any developments.

"We understand that this news is upsetting, and we take our responsibility for safe transportation very seriously. We are in contact with the transportation company and will be requesting a copy of the incident report," Stout said.

