Southwark School students will begin temporary relocation to other Philadelphia schools this week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia school announced on Sunday that a bulk of its students will begin in-person learning in other buildings beginning next week.

Southwark school officials said in a press release that their students will be relocated following a temporary closure of their building.

Kindergarten through 5th-grade students will be moving to a swing space in South Philadelphia High School and 6th through 8th-grade students will be moving to a swing space at George W. Childs beginning on November 6.

Southwark students will use the second and third floors of the South Philadelphia High School.

Breakfast and lunch will be served at both schools for Southwark students, officials say.

For children who will begin attending the high school, no adjustments will need to be made for transportation due to the close proximity of the schools.

For students who will attend George W. Childs, a shuttle bus will be provided from the high school. More details on transportation will be released next week, according to Southwark officials.

As officials prepare for the move, Southwark educators say that on Monday, October 30, students will have the day off so teachers will have a preparation day.

Tuesday through Thursday that week, students will be learning virtually.

Then on Friday, students will have asynchronous learning, according to officials.

It is unclear at this time when students will be able to return to Southwark, but officials say they anticipate the relocation to last several weeks.