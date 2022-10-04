WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Philadelphia superintendent unveils takeaways from 100-day 'listening and learning' tour

Superintendent Tony Watlington said one common theme was safety.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
10 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia's new school superintendent has unveiled the key takeaways from his just-completed 'listening and learning' tour.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's new school superintendent has unveiled the key takeaways from his just-completed 'listening and learning' tour.

Dr. Tony Watlington spent his first 100 days on the job traveling to schools across the district and hearing from students, teachers and administrators.

In a news conference on Tuesday morning, he said one common theme was safety.

"Many of our children told me during our listening and learning tour that they are not doing well," Watlington said. "Some are afraid to go out in their neighborhoods and play, some are afraid on their way to and from school."

Watlington said restoring a sense of safety will be a top priority moving forward.

He says some steps, including adding supervision for students before and after school, have already been taken.

For a full report from the listening and learning tour, visit PhilaSD.org/100Days.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.