Battle over masks causes Methacton school board meeting to go virtual

WORCESTER TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Minutes after an in-person school board meeting in Montgomery County got underway on Tuesday night it was postponed.It will be held via Zoom on Thursday night instead.That's because about a dozen parents in the Methacton School District wanted to make their voices heard by not wearing a mask on Tuesday, which is mandated in school district facilities.They argue masks should be optional for their kids."We are not against masks, we are against mask mandates. We would like masks to be optional for students, teachers and staff," said Vince Josaphs, who has two children who attend Worcester Elementary School.The leadership of the Methacton Board of School Directors, including the Board President Elizabeth Drummond and Board Vice President Jennifer Cancro, responded to our request for comment saying: