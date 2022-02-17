Battle over masks causes Methacton school board meeting to go virtual

WORCESTER TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Minutes after an in-person school board meeting in Montgomery County got underway on Tuesday night it was postponed.
It will be held via Zoom on Thursday night instead.
That's because about a dozen parents in the Methacton School District wanted to make their voices heard by not wearing a mask on Tuesday, which is mandated in school district facilities.
They argue masks should be optional for their kids.
"We are not against masks, we are against mask mandates. We would like masks to be optional for students, teachers and staff," said Vince Josaphs, who has two children who attend Worcester Elementary School.
The leadership of the Methacton Board of School Directors, including the Board President Elizabeth Drummond and Board Vice President Jennifer Cancro, responded to our request for comment saying:
"On December 16, 2021, the Board voted for a mask-optional environment once the district is out of the "high" level of community COVID transmission for a consecutive two-week period. With the transmission rates coming down rapidly, the Board is excited that a mask-optional environment is in our near future. Until then, the district's policy on masking requires all individuals to wear a mask while indoors at any district facility.
A large group of audience members was not wearing a mask when the February 15, 2022 meeting was called to order. These individuals were asked to wear a mask and offered a mask if they did not have one. They refused to comply with the district's policy. We were unable to conduct the business of the district, so the Board voted to recess until tonight and to hold the work session (non-voting) meeting in a virtual setting. The voting meeting is scheduled to take place in person as planned next Tuesday."
