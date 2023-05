Raw video: Chopper 6 was live as an overturned vehicle shut down lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway near Conshohocken Curve on Wednesday morning.

Overturned vehicle shuts down lanes of Schuylkill Expressway near Conshohocken Curve

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An overturned vehicle is causing major delays on the Schuylkill Expressway during the Wednesday morning commute.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-76 near the Conshohocken Curve.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed the overturned vehicle blocking eastbound lanes.

Rescue crews were also on the scene.

There is no word on injuries.

One lane of traffic was getting by on the eastbound side as of 8 a.m.