Authorities search property for missing Delaware County mom last seen in 2014, family says

Amanda DeGuio was last seen in June 2014 after returning from a trip to Florida.

NOTTINGHAM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities are searching a Chester County property in connection with the disappearance of a woman who was last seen eight years ago in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.

Amanda DeGuio went missing in June 2014 after returning from a trip to Florida.

She left home without her cell phone, credit cards, or additional clothing, officials said.

On Wednesday, DeGuio's family said authorities were searching a property in Nottingham for her body.

Video from Chopper 6 showed FBI agents and local authorities digging in a grassy and wooded area.

Investigators urge anyone with information on her disappearance to please come forward.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.