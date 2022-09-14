Authorities search property for missing Delaware County mom last seen in 2014, family says

NOTTINGHAM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities are searching a Chester County property in connection with the disappearance of a woman who was last seen eight years ago in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.
Amanda DeGuio went missing in June 2014 after returning from a trip to Florida.
She left home without her cell phone, credit cards, or additional clothing, officials said.
On Wednesday, DeGuio's family said authorities were searching a property in Nottingham for her body.
Video from Chopper 6 showed FBI agents and local authorities digging in a grassy and wooded area.
Investigators urge anyone with information on her disappearance to please come forward.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.