Candidates for U.S. Senate bring big names to Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania's candidates for the United States Senate are bringing big names to the commonwealth in the hopes of swaying voters ahead of the midterms.

Nikki Haley, who served as U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. and is a former governor of South Carolina, campaigned for Republican Mehmet Oz in Harrisburg on Wednesday.

She mentioned her son, who attends Villanova University, and said Oz backs law enforcement to keep children safe in Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, musician Dave Matthews rallied for Democrat John Fetterman in Pittsburgh.

The Grammy Award winner said Fetterman is a working man for working people, then played an acoustic set.

Fetterman also spoke, acknowledging his speech difficulties during Tuesday night's debate, related to his recovery from a stroke.

He said, "I may not get every word the right way, but I will always do the right thing in Washington, D.C."

Election Day is November 8.