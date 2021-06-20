community journalist

Senior citizens host cake-baking marathon to support the Alzheimer's Association

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Senior citizens host cake-baking marathon

COLLEGEVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- With a mix of the summer solstice and Father's Day, senior residents at The Landing of Collegeville cooked up the perfect recipe for celebration.

"At the Landing of Collegeville, we love to bake," said its general manager Monica Paulino. "So, we decided to do a bake-a-thon."

Within 24 hours, staff and residents concocted 36 delicious cakes.

"We actually had 13 people making with us, and that's really what it takes to help someone living with Alzheimer's have the best life possible," said Paulino. "It takes your friends, it takes your family, and it takes a professional team."

The Landing has a secured memory support neighborhood, which provides a smaller environment without excluding residents from group activities. Board games, piñata-bashing, and bowling are just some of the tools that contribute to the creative pool of entertainment.

Every month, residents choose a cause to benefit through their "Do Good, Have Fun Committee." With this weekend's baking marathon, members decided to donate the funds to the Alzheimer's Association.

"It's not an easy disease to live with or to care for one who has it," said Tim Miller, whose father is diagnosed with the disease. "The community here is wonderful. They really work together to make life as best as possible for the residents."

Miller joined both his parents today for a Father's Day barbecue in the dining hall at The Landing. He is thankful for the freedom to invite them back to his house for dinner tonight with a special dessert.

Each cake was sold at a lively auction that contributed to a total of more than $1,000 raised for the Alzheimer's Association. To learn more about the non-profit, visit their website.

ALSO WATCH: Individuals with disabilities shine in spotlight with theater program

EMBED More News Videos

"Acting Without Boundaries" is showing those with physical disabilities that they have a much bigger role to play in life.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscollegeville boroughalzheimerscommunity journalistseniorsinstagram storiesbakingsenior citizensfeel goodalzheimer's disease
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Butterflies swarm Cape May for fall migration
Local athletes take their shot for a spot on Delaware Blue Coats
NJ soccer team emerges from tornado-ravaged home with high hopes
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News