WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
shooting

Philadelphia police investigate after gunshot involving SEPTA bus in Germantown

A shot was heard by those on the bus. There were 25 passengers on board at the time.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, February 13, 2023 4:27PM
Action News On Demand
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News On Demand

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting involving a SEPTA bus on Monday morning.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. in the area of Morton Street and Chelten Avenue.

Police say a shot was heard by those on the bus. There were 25 passengers on board at the time.

Police investigate a possible gunshot involving a SEPTA bus in Germantown on Monday.

The shot may have been fired while the door was open, according to investigators.

Officers were focused on the partition where the bus driver sits.

There were no visible bullet holes, but a bullet fragment was recovered, police said.

There was no immediate word of any injuries.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW