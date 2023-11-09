New Philadelphia law takes effect allowing AI cameras to catch drivers illegally blocking bus lanes

A new Philadelphia law intended to keep vehicles from illegally blocking SEPTA bus lanes goes into effect Thursday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new law intended to keep vehicles from illegally blocking SEPTA bus lanes goes into effect Thursday. It also hopes to decrease traffic congestion, improve traffic safety and address the climate crisis in the city.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney signed off on the ordinance, which uses AI cameras to catch violators.

The camera systems are mounted inside the buses and automatically detect illegally parked vehicles in bus lanes.

During the pilot program, the cameras recorded an average of 4,000 weekly violations along the Chestnut and Walnut streets bus lanes and bus stops. SEPTA said that led to service disruption and delays for more than 10,000 riders.

The bill was introduced to the City Council by Councilmember Squilla (1st District) in June and was passed unanimously at the end of October.

The surveillance program will take effect immediately.

Violators of the new law will be fined by mail.