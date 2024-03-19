4th suspect wanted for mass shooting at Philadelphia SEPTA bus stop arrested in Virginia

Asir Boone, 17, was captured in Alexandria, Virginia, sources said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The fourth suspect sought for the mass shooting at a SEPTA bus stop in Philadelphia was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Asir Boone, 17, was captured in Alexandria, Virginia, by investigators from the U.S. Marshals Service. He was wanted for attempted murder in the March 6 shooting that injured eight students in Philadelphia's Burholme section.

At about 12:15 p.m., investigators went to an apartment on Seaton Avenue in Alexandria where authorities believed he was hiding with a woman who had ties to Philadelphia.

Boone was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities conveyed what Marshals saw when Boone was finally arrested after nearly two weeks on the run.

"Our deputies described it more as he looked relieved, he looked tired. But he didn't ask any questions and we didn't ask any questions of him," said Robert Clark, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal for the Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force.

Three additional suspects are also in custody.

Jermahd Carter, 19, was arrested on March 12 at a relative's home on the 12000 block of Academy Road.

Carter was arrested without incident after Marshals surrounded a home on the block.

Authorities also announced the arrests of two other shooting suspects: 18-year-old Jamaal Tucker and 18-year-old Ahnile Buggs.

All three suspects are charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and a slew of other offenses.

Tucker, who is alleged to have driven the stolen vehicle used in the shooting, is being held on $16.1 million bail.

Buggs is being held on $16 million bail, while Carter is being held on $4 million bail.

There is no word yet on Boone's bail.

"I hope this final arrest brings some comfort to the student victims of this senseless crime. No child should have to fear for their safety while receiving an education and I hope these arrests can subside that fear," Clark said.

Police say the gunfire rang out around 3 p.m. on March 6 as several Northeast High School students were waiting for the bus at Cottman and Rising Sun avenues.

Doris Lamelza, a city resident who witnessed the shooting, recalled the trauma of seeing children running from the gunfire.

"They have their whole lives ahead of them. What are their lives going to be like now? So young," she said.

Lamelza said many tried to take shelter in a nearby restaurant when the gunfire rang out.

"I believe god put me here for a reason, to help those children who came running in scared," she noted.

For a while after, Lamelza told Action News she couldn't drive past the bus stop.

The injured students ranged between the ages of 15 and 17. One of the victims, a 16-year-old boy, was shot nine times and had to be hospitalized in critical condition. Police say he was the intended target.

All of the victims are now in stable condition.

Surveillance video released after the shooting shows three shooters exit a blue Hyundai and open fire.

VIDEO: Suspects wanted in Philly mass shooting that injured 8 at bus stop

That evening in Olney, police found two vehicles they believe were connected to the shooters, including the getaway car. Both had been stolen.

According to court records, Buggs contacted a prisoner at SCI Pine Grove a day after the mass shooting to talk about another teen who had been shot to death two days earlier.

Police have said all along they are still working to see if the bus stop shooting is connected to the killing of 17-year-old Imhotep Charter High School student Dayemen Taylor.

Taylor was shot on March 4 while waiting at a SEPTA bus stop in Ogontz. Two other students and two bus passengers were also injured.

