Negotiations began on Wednesday afternoon between SEPTA and its largest union.

SEPTA officials said in a statement that they are committed to "negotiating in good faith."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Negotiations began on Wednesday afternoon between SEPTA and its largest union, TWU Local 234.

The current contract is set to expire on October 31.

Leaders of the union want better pay and increased safety measures for its roughly 5,000 members.

These discussions come as the transit agency is dealing with a looming financial crisis and low ridership.

SEPTA officials said in a statement that they are committed to "negotiating in good faith."