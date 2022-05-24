arrest

Officials: Temporary IT worker for SEPTA police charged with attempted rape

The SEPTA Police Department said they received information Monday related to Aaron Kuhn, a temporary IT worker.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials announced the arrest of a SEPTA employee who had an active arrest warrant from Philadelphia police for attempted rape.

The SEPTA Police Department said they received information Monday related to 22-year-old Aaron Kuhn, a temporary IT worker.

Once staff members received that information, they immediately took Kuhn into custody at SEPTA headquarters.

SEPTA says Kuhn worked in the temporary IT position for approximately one year.

All of his SEPTA equipment that had been issued to him, has been surrendered, officials say.

Kuhn has also been placed on unpaid administrative leave as officials move their investigation forward.

