SEPTA recruiting riders to participate in mobile ticketing pilot program

The pilot program is for buses, trolleys and trains except Regional Rail.

"SEPTA is launching mobile tickets soon and we are recruiting testers to assist with our Pilot program," the site says.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA is asking for volunteers to help test out a mobile ticketing program.

Those riders would simply tap their smartphones, eliminating the SEPTA Key Card.

SEPTA has set up a Mobile Ticket Pilot Participation request form for interested riders.

To participate, you must answer a few questions:

1. How often you do ride SEPTA Buses, Tolleys, Market-Frankford / Broad StreetLline and Norristown High Speed Line?



2. Do you have a SEPTA Key Account?

3. Do you have an android or Apple phone?

If all goes smoothly, SEPTA hopes to launch the mobile ticketing option by October.

Responding to riders' inquiries on the SEPTA Key's Twitter account, the transportation agency says the ticketing program would include mobile payments and AppleWatch capatiblity.

Many cities, including New York and Chicago, already have mobile ticketing on transit.